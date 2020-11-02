Bray Capital Advisors Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,962 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.9% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,004,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,902.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 736,209 shares of company stock worth $176,192,013. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.94.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

