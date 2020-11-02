Bray Capital Advisors Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Splunk were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Splunk by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $506,268.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $3.84 on Monday, hitting $194.20. 18,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

