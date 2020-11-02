Bray Capital Advisors Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,956,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $6.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $348.85. The stock had a trading volume of 34,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.73 and its 200 day moving average is $318.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,012 shares of company stock worth $16,418,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

