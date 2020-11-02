Bray Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.39.

BKNG stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,627.15. 12,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,568. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,730.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,670.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.