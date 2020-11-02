Bray Capital Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.56 on Monday, hitting $155.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,727,848. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

