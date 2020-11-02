Bray Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $6.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $311.76. 104,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.02. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $335.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

