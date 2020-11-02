Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $661,582,000 after acquiring an additional 195,455 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,288,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 116,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark upgraded NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.64.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $505.06. 153,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,850,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $526.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.