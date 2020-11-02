Bray Capital Advisors Sells 625 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.22. 111,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384,153. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

