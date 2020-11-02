Bray Capital Advisors Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.9% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BP PLC increased its stake in PayPal by 45.7% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 166,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,802,000 after acquiring an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 44.8% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 71.5% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 240.1% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PayPal by 0.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 272,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.93. 248,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,676,135. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $215.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.26 and its 200-day moving average is $171.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 upped their target price on PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on PayPal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.42.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

