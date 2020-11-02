Bray Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.5% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BP PLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 111,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after buying an additional 53,056 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN traded up $2.11 on Monday, reaching $219.05. The company had a trading volume of 35,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,375. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 98.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.58.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

