Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $383.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total value of $18,559,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 675,895 shares of company stock valued at $239,088,699. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $352.64. 29,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,908. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.73. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $387.80. The company has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

