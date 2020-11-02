Brokerages Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.74 Million

Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $454.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.40 million. Saia reported sales of $443.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Saia from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 343.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after buying an additional 302,390 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Saia by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,704,000.

Saia stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.78. 1,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,147. Saia has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $151.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

