Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$31.14 on Monday. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 12-month low of C$25.25 and a 12-month high of C$42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.15.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$740.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.0999999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB set a C$37.50 price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.75.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

