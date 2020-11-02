Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.83 ($62.16).

ETR COK opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cancom SE has a fifty-two week low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a fifty-two week high of €59.05 ($69.47).

About Cancom SE (COK.F)

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

