Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. Canon has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Canon currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

