Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$2.10 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$1.80 to C$2.10 in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.69.

Get Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$1.67 on Thursday. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.02. The company has a market cap of $672.23 million and a PE ratio of -45.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67.

In other Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,678.88.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.