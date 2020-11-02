Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €87.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AFX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €102.25 ($120.29).

ETR AFX opened at €110.90 ($130.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a PE ratio of 83.07. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a 1 year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 1 year high of €123.90 ($145.76). The business’s 50-day moving average is €109.44 and its 200 day moving average is €95.64.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

