Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 955,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,836,000 after purchasing an additional 244,949 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 133.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 126.4% during the second quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,073 shares of company stock worth $3,092,111. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $159.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $171.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

