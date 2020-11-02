City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Insider Acquires £117,600 in Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) insider Rian Dartnell purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 392 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £117,600 ($153,645.15).

LON:CLIG opened at GBX 402 ($5.25) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.41 million and a PE ratio of 13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 479.52 ($6.26). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 404.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 369.84.

Get City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L)’s previous dividend of $10.00. City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L)’s payout ratio is 0.95%.

About City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.