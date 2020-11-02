Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 5,300 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $71.70 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

