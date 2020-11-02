Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 9,371 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.3% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 raised their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

Shares of MA opened at $291.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

