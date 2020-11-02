Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,711 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.64.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $310.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $824.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

