Close Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $34.64 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

