Close Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $215.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PayPal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.42.

In other PayPal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.