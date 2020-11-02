Close Asset Management Ltd Has $1.24 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after acquiring an additional 417,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $58.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

