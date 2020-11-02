Close Asset Management Ltd Has $1.96 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,995 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after buying an additional 3,925,501 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials by 163.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,627 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 62.7% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,635 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 215.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,732,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $104,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,600,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,007,000 after purchasing an additional 867,117 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $59.74 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

