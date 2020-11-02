Close Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 0.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 21.3% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 18,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 36 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.39.

BKNG stock opened at $1,622.50 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,730.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,670.38. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.