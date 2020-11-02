Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $220.14 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.58.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

