Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at UBS Group

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,910. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,064,000 after buying an additional 1,188,507 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,853,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,314,000 after purchasing an additional 715,773 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,603,000 after purchasing an additional 639,353 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3,549.8% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 482,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after purchasing an additional 469,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 453,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

