Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $206,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $216.91 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $249,614.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,762 shares of company stock worth $8,427,740 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

