Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Issues Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) released its earnings results on Saturday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CBU opened at $57.99 on Monday. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

CBU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $66,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

