Comparing Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) and Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) and Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Emerson Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Otis Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Emerson Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emerson Electric and Otis Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerson Electric $18.37 billion 2.16 $2.31 billion $3.69 17.98 Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Emerson Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Otis Worldwide.

Dividends

Emerson Electric pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Otis Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Emerson Electric pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Emerson Electric has increased its dividend for 58 consecutive years and Otis Worldwide has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Emerson Electric is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Emerson Electric and Otis Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerson Electric 1 8 8 0 2.41 Otis Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00

Emerson Electric presently has a consensus target price of $68.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.02%. Otis Worldwide has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.92%. Given Otis Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Otis Worldwide is more favorable than Emerson Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Emerson Electric and Otis Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerson Electric 11.39% 26.12% 9.88% Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Emerson Electric beats Otis Worldwide on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems. It serves the oil and gas, refining, chemicals and power generation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, automotive, pulp and paper, metals and mining, and municipal water supplies markets. The Commercial & Residential Solutions segment offers residential and commercial heating and air conditioning products, such as residential and variable speed scroll compressors; system protector and flow control devices; standard, programmable, and Wi-Fi thermostats; monitoring equipment and electronic controls for gas and electric heating systems; gas valves for furnaces and water heaters; ignition systems for furnaces; sensors and thermistors for home appliances; and temperature sensors and controls. It also provides reciprocating, scroll, and screw compressors; precision flow controls; system diagnostics and controls; and environmental control systems for use in medical, food processing, and cold storage applications. In addition, this segment offers air conditioning, refrigeration, and lighting control technologies, as well as facility design and product management, site commissioning, facility monitoring, and energy modeling services; temperature management and monitoring products for the foodservice markets; and professional and homeowner tools, and appliance solutions. The company was formerly known as The Emerson Electric Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Emerson Electric Co. in 2000. Emerson Electric Co. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

