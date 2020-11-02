ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 176

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ConvaTec Group to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 206 ($2.69) to GBX 208 ($2.72) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 206 ($2.69).

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 180.70 ($2.36) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 225.80 ($2.95).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In related news, insider Heather Mason bought 10,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,868.83). Also, insider Karim Bitar sold 529,782 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36), for a total value of £958,905.42 ($1,252,816.07).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

