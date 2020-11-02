Credit Suisse Group Raises ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 190

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTEC. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 206 ($2.69) to GBX 208 ($2.72) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 206 ($2.69).

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 180.70 ($2.36) on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.95). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other news, insider Heather Mason bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,868.83). Also, insider Karim Bitar sold 529,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36), for a total transaction of £958,905.42 ($1,252,816.07).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

