Credit Suisse Group Raises NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 5,800

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NXT. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NEXT to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered NEXT to an underweight rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,257.08 ($68.68).

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT stock opened at GBX 5,840 ($76.30) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,120.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,389.12. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.13).

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,204 ($81.06), for a total transaction of £728,970 ($952,403.97).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.