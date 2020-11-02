Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €33.50 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS)

Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.45 ($42.89).

ETR:DWS opened at €29.16 ($34.30) on Thursday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a one year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

