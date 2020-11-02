Critical Review: Provident Bancorp (PVBC) versus Its Peers

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ: PVBC) is one of 116 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Provident Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 17.82% 7.45% 0.95% Provident Bancorp Competitors 12.09% 4.72% 0.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Provident Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Provident Bancorp Competitors 960 1971 1419 103 2.15

Provident Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.21%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $55.65 million $10.81 million 14.37 Provident Bancorp Competitors $863.88 million $115.27 million 11.94

Provident Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Provident Bancorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 36.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.42, suggesting that their average share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provident Bancorp competitors beat Provident Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

