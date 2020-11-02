DA Davidson Raises WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $33.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WW International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $21.16 on Friday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

