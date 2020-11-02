Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €124.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHER. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.08 ($122.45).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €98.78 ($116.21) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero SE has a twelve month low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a twelve month high of €106.20 ($124.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.52.

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

