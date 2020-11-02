Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €105.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHER. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.08 ($122.45).

DHER stock opened at €98.78 ($116.21) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52. Delivery Hero SE has a twelve month low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a twelve month high of €106.20 ($124.94). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

