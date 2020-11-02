Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €105.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.08 ($122.45).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €98.78 ($116.21) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €95.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €89.85. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52. Delivery Hero SE has a 12 month low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a 12 month high of €106.20 ($124.94).

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

