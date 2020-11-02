Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €8.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DBK. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.70 ($7.88).

Deutsche Bank stock opened at €7.90 ($9.30) on Thursday. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($21.75). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.62.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

