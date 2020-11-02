Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €175.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €152.07 ($178.90).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €126.35 ($148.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €146.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €151.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. Deutsche Börse AG has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

