Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F)’s (DB1) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DB1. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €152.07 ($178.90).

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) stock opened at €126.35 ($148.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €146.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €151.56. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1-year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1-year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.38.

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1)

