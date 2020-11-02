DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,800 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 309,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DHI Group by 1,959.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 225,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 43,868 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in DHI Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 597,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 55,475 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.