Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.59. The stock had a trading volume of 77,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of -178.98 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.21 and its 200-day moving average is $179.39.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $3,301,258.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,825.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

