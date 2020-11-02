DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.45 ($42.89).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) alerts:

Shares of DWS opened at €29.16 ($34.30) on Thursday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 52-week high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F)

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.