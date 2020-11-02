DZ Bank Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC)

DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.25 ($19.12).

ETR:DIC opened at €9.88 ($11.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.29. The stock has a market cap of $796.20 million and a P/E ratio of 8.92. DIC Asset AG has a 1-year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 1-year high of €17.40 ($20.47).

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

