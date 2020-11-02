Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $141.48 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $132,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $731,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 583,509 shares of company stock worth $73,894,877. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.59.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

