Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,425 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,666,000 after buying an additional 1,443,527 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 72.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,409,000 after buying an additional 1,003,200 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,587,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,759,000 after acquiring an additional 977,263 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.93.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.26. 42,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,505. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.39. The company has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $110.51 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

